Traffic stop results in drug arrest

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A traffic stop Monday afternoon let to the arrest of a Burton man for drugs.

Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. looking for a person suspected of having outstand warrants. They made the stop in Garfield Township near Ludington Drive and Hemlock.

Deputies seized baggies of cocaine and marijuana from the vehicle and arrested Larry Haley, 38 of Burton.

Haley was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on Wednesday on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office of controlled substance – deliver/manufacture under 50 grams, second offense; controlled substance possession of marijuana, second offense; and driving with a suspended license.

Haley’s bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety/ten percent. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.