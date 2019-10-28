Train Comes to Clare for Color Tour

October 28, 2019

Great Lakes Central Engine #398 arrives at the Clare Depot. This year marked the first visit by a passenger train to the depot since it was moved to its current location.

Passengers check out some of the historical exhibits in the depot from a crew member.

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

There was a time long ago passenger trains rolled into Clare on a regular basis. Sadly the days of daily rail passenger service to small towns and cities vanished with the birth of the automobile. Today thanks to railroad fans across the nation people can enjoy those slower pace days on the rails and still visit communities along the way like they did this past Saturday.



Incredibly beautiful fall weather greeted over 375 passengers who traveled from Cadillac to Clare on a round trip fall color tour presented Steam Railroading Institute.



At approximately 1:00 p.m. the Timberliner Diesel Locomotive towing several vintage and classic railcars pulled into Clare. Arriving in front of the beautifully restored Clare Depot passengers of all ages disembarked, headed to check out the depot and the many historic displays inside. Some passengers relaxed and listened to the beautiful voice of Stephanie Terpening as she sang outside from the deck of the depot, others took pictures or headed to town to enjoy lunch and do some shopping during their three-hour visit.



While passengers from the Cadillac run were enjoying downtown Clare another 375 riders boarded the train for a short round trip excursion to Rosebush.



At 4:00 p.m. the Timberliner pulled out for the last time heading back north to Cadillac after enjoying a colorful autumn day in two great communities – Clare and Cadillac.



The fall color tour run marked the first time a train delivered passengers to the depot in its current location. Hopes are it will be the first of many visits for years to come



Ongoing improvements to the rail line and growing interest in making passenger rail tourism more common in the future will no doubt help Clare and other communities along the tracks with both increased tourism and business.



To get all aboard for future excursions contact the Steam Railroading Institute at 989-725-0464 or visit them at https://www.michigansteamtrain.com/

