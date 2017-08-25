Transit bus burns, no injuries

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Monday fire completely destroyed a Clare County Transit bus Monday afternoon.

The Clare Fire Department was dispatched to the scene on the southbound exit ramp of U.S. 127 at 2:08 p.m. August 21.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the driver, David Zinn of Harrison, saw smoke and pulled over. He got his passenger off the transit bus. Neither were injured, but by the time firefighters arrived the bus was fully engulfed, Chapman said. “You could see the thick, black smoke for miles.”

He continued, “We had the fire knocked down in a few minutes.”

The exit ramp to the north side of Clare was closed down for about two hours, Chapman said. “Due to the severe damage [to the bus], there was a small diesel fuel leak. We reported it to the DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality] and used sand to absorb the fuel. We called A1 Environmental to clean up the sand.” He said they were expected to be there for the cleanup Wednesday.

MDOT [the Michigan Department of Transportation] was also called in to help with road assessment, traffic assistance and cleanup.

The ramp was reopened to traffic around 4 p.m., but the area of the fire was barricaded until the cleanup could be done.



Chapman said they believed the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction.

Clare County Transit Operations Manager Cody Barz said Wednesday that they agreed with Chapman. “We suspect it was a mechanical failure,” he said. “We don’t believe it was an electrical problem.”

He said it would be difficult to determine because the 2009 International bus was completely burned up. “There’s not much left to look at.”

Barz said the driver was on the way to Clare to drop off his one passenger, a senior citizen. “He said he heard a popping sound, then the engine started to lose power and smoke started coming from under the hood.

He continued, “It was the best possible outcome in a very unfortunate incident.”

“We are just glad that no one was hurt,” Barz said. “We train our drivers on emergency situations and he did exactly what he was trained to do.”

Barz said the bus had over 200,000 miles on it and was ranked on their list to be replaced, but was not scheduled to be replaced this year. However, he said the loss wouldn’t affect the fleet. “We just got two new busses last week to replace two others. Now we will keep one of those in service and replace it later.”

The CCTC fleet, which serves Clare County and connects with surrounding counties, includes 35 vehicles. They transported 117,501 people in 2015-16 and drove 645,771 miles according to their annual report.

Chapman said they were assisted at the scene of the fire by the Clare Police Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, the Clare Department of Public Works, MDOT, the Surrey Township Fire Department and Clare Emergency Preparedness Director Jerry Becker.