Trauda R. (Grimm) Ferree

May 2, 2019

Trauda R. (Grimm) Ferree, age 68 of Farwell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with her family by her side.



On July 19, 1950, Trauda was born the daughter of Herbert and Elisabeth (Schulz) Grimm in Neustadt bei Coburg, Germany.

She was united in marriage to Harley Ferree, Jr. on April 16, 1970 in Pontiac, Michigan and the couple shared just over forty-nine years of marriage together.



During her younger years, Trauda cherished her role as a homemaker and was very much a family oriented person.



She loved spending time with her grandkids and was a devoted caregiver for all of her family, and especially for her husband Harley in their later years.



She loved to cook, bake, and read when she was able to find the time, and she was always up for a camping trip with her family. Those that knew Trauda well, knew that she was always willing to put everyone else before herself and would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed.



Trauda is survived by her husband Harley Ferree, Jr. of Farwell and her three sons Harley G. (Angela) Ferree, III of Kingsford, MI., Jason (Kaylene) Ferree of Farwell, and Brandon (Erika) Ferree of Lake Ann, MI. Other survivors include Trauda’s six grandchildren Jaxson (Cassidy), Andrew, Ava, Addisyn, Noah, and Fae Ferree and her siblings Eileen (Stan) Bradychok of St. Clair Shores and Hans Grimm of Germany. Trauda was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Elisabeth Grimm.



In keeping with Trauda’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will take place in honor of Trauda during the summer of 2019 in Manistee, MI. Online condolences may be shared on the Ferree family page at www.stephenson-wyman.com

