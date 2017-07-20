Travel trailer destroyed by fire

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A fire that destroyed a travel trailer at Cedar Shores Campground just after midnight Monday morning is being investigated, according to Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt.

He said the department was called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. July 17 and arrived to find the 30 foot travel trailer “fully engulfed with two LP gas tanks venting.”

Damvelt said no one was occupying the trailer at the time.

He said crews were on the scene for about 2 hours until the fire was extinguished. “No one was injured,” he added.

The Harrison Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.