Trick-or-Treat hours follow the Clare Spook-Tacular

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

There’s lots of “spooky” fun coming up around the area as Halloween approaches again.

Clare’s Parks and Recreation is sponsoring “a fun-filled family Halloween event on Saturday, October 27th following the annual “Clare Pumpkin Run,” which begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Clare Halloween Spook-Tacular will be a day full of games and activities with a costume parade, pumpkin decorating, a magic show with Jeff the Magician at the Pere’ Marquette District Library at 11:30 a.m.; a costume parade led by Skittles the Clown at 12:30 beginning at the library and touring downtown and the Art Alley; pizza eating contest and more with the events scheduled at Clare City Park and some downtown businesses.

All activities are free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather activitie will be moved to the library.

More information on Facebook, or call Parks and Recreation at 386-7541 extension 213.

On Halloween Wednesday, October 31st it will be time for trick or treating for the youngsters.

In Clare, Coleman and Rosebush, those hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Harrison and Farwell have set their trick-or-treat hours for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be careful and watch for spooks, goblins and monsters wandering the streets on Halloween.