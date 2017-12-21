Trio charged for embezzling from Farwell Wrestling Club

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two Farwell women and one man have been charged with embezzling funds from the Farwell Youth Wrestling Club.

Michelle Voories, 29, Amanda Blain, 30, and Jason Blain, 32, are accused of taking approximately $6,000 from club funds, using the team’s debit cards and by other transactions in the account. Reportedly all three were a part of the non-profit organization, which promotes and organizes youth wrestling in the area.

Clare County Sheriff’s Department Detectives were contacted about the missing funds in October, and they began an investigation which led to warrants being issued for the three wrestling club members’ arrest.

All three were arraigned on Wednesday, December 20 in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the charges of embezzlement over $1,000 and under $20,000 that were authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office. Bond was set at $50,000/ personal recognizance. They have been released from the Clare County Jail pending their next court date.