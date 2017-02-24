Trio charged with 30 B&E’s, drugs

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Osceola County Undersheriff Justin Halladay announced on Tuesday the arrest and arraignment of three Marion men on charges of breaking and entering of local business and residences.

Halladay said the incidents spanned from September 2006 through February 2017. “These incidents have primarily been centered in the Marion area,” Halladay stated in his press release. “Additionally, several more breaking and enterings, have also occurred in neighboring counties near Marion, with Missaukee and Clare. Osceola County detectives have been working with investigators from those counties and the Michigan State Police over this time in the belief that these burglaries were connected. Through investigative efforts detectives were able to develop leads to suspects in the area.”

The three subjects arrested and arraigned on charges in connection to this case were: Daniel Weaver, 47, from Marion, charged with dangerous drugs, marijuana producing, breaking and entering of an unoccupied structure x2, and breaking and entering of a residence.

James Lee Berube, 25, from Marion, charged with breaking and entering, of unoccupied structure x2, and breaking and entering of a residence. Joseph Blake Cruson, 38, from Marion, charged with breaking and entering, of unoccupied structure x2 and breaking and entering of a residence.

Halladay added in his press release that starting on Feb. 17, and continuing, detectives from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, along with detectives from

Clare County, Missaukee County, Michigan State Police, Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) and Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET) executed search warrants at several residences in Osceola, Missaukee and Clare counties.

“Detectives were successful in locating and recovering hundreds of items of stolen property,” Halladay stated in his release. “These items included furniture, tools, 4-wheelers, golf carts, UTV’s, boats, snowmobiles, firearms, electronics, vehicles and others. In the process of conducting the investigation and executing the search warrants two active meth labs were also located in Marion and processed by officers.”

Halladay said detectives from Osceola County, Missaukee and Clare counties and the Michigan State Police are still investigating these burglaries. “There have been at least 30 business and residence breaking and enterings throughout the three-county area that detectives believe they have been able to connect these suspects to,” Halladay stated in his release. “Cooperation and communication between these agencies working together has allowed this breakthrough to help close several cases in each jurisdiction. Warrants may still be sought for additional suspects or crimes. The investigation will continue.

“The process of inventorying, marking, and identifying all the stolen property back to the original jurisdiction and case will take some time. When all the property has been processed investigators will be contacting victims from the reports about their property.”

Halladay asked area residents to continue to supply his office with information. “Although several breaking and enterings have now been closed with this arrest and investigation, there may be more that have occurred that possibly were not initially reported,” he said. “Please contact your local law enforcement if you have been victimized by a breaking and entering in this area. Additionally, if you have bought or received items from the listed suspects without knowing the items were possibly stolen please contact law enforcement.”

Numbers that Halladay provided for individuals to call are:

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 231-832-2288; Clare County Sheriff’s Office, 517-539-7166; Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, 231-839-4338; Michigan State Police (Mt. Pleasant Post), 989-372-7925.