Troyer faces eighteen CSC counts

August 23, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Ora F. Troyer, arrested August 7th, was arraigned August 9th in Gladwin County 80th District Court for 18 counts of criminal sexual conduct against three girls over a 15-year period.

Troyer, a married farmer in Gladwin County is being held in the Gladwin County Jail on a $900,000 cash/surety bond.

Gladwin County investigators learned of Troyer’s alleged abuse when elders of the Amish community in the county contacted the Sheriff’s Office about him.

Troyer is facing four counts of first degree CSC with a relation, involving penetration. The charge carries a prison term up to life.

He also faces two counts of second degree CSC with a relation; two counts of assault with intent to commit second degree CSC; five counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration; and five counts of accosting children for immoral purposes.

Investigators said the alleged abuse ranged from 1003 until June of this year.

Reportedly Troyer made admissions to investigators corroborating the alleged victims’ description of the abuse.

Troyer was scheduled for a preliminary exam on the charges Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation.