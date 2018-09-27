True North Tactical offers specialized training

September 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tim Gesinski has been involved in firearm training since 1981.

Now he and his wife Mary have taken their skills to another level.

Last March, “True North Tactical LLC began its mission of training and equipping today’s warriors to be able to protect their families in an increasingly dangerous world.”

The new business is headed up by Tim, who handles all types of firearm training and consulting, and who is supplemented by Mary who handles scheduling and the day-to-day business for True North Tactical.

The new company maintains Christ-centered ethics in its training and business practices, Tim said. “Our goal is to provide professional training at affordable prices.”

Mary said, “God is the center of our life, family and business. What better way to serve Him than to provide quality professional training at a price people can afford.”

Tim added, “We offer lower priced training because we feel that a person’s right to self-defense and firearm safety training shouldn’t be affected by their financial situation.”

He regularly attends training classes himself because, “I always want to be a better instructor,” he said.

True North Tactical offers more than just learning firearm safety. They specialize in the following services:

CPL Courses (Concealed Pistol License) commonly referred to as CCW. “This is the NRA Personal Protection in the Home Course that is required by the State of Michigan to obtain a license,” they explained. Classes are scheduled monthly and are held at the Garfield Township Hall and at the shooting range in Lake.

Advanced Tactical Training Levels I, II, and III are also offered by appointment.

Personalized Individual Training, also by appointment, offers personalized coaching intended to improve an individual’s shooting performance. The training includes an assessment of form and technique; recommendations for bio-mechanical changes to improve outcomes; and range practice to develop muscle memory ingraining the necessary changes.

Church Security and Safety Consulting and Training is also offered by appointment. This program offers a free on-site assessment, compiling a report and making recommendations. It also provides (for a fee, based on individual needs) training in multiple disciplines including (but not limited to) individual needs: situational awareness, use of force, unarmed self-defense, lock-down procedures, active shooter drills, firearms training and qualification and ongoing monthly trainings. “We train their safety team to handle situations that might develop.

Corporate Team Building, a program available by appointment designed to help a business owner bring their employees together as a team. The program provides a unique range day that is fun and challenging but not stressful; improves team cohesiveness and performance; reduces office politics; and uncovers leadership potential.

For more information about the many services True North Tactical offers visit their Facebook page – True North Tactical Training; give them a call at 989-588-1007 or email them at truenorthtacticaltraining@gmail.com.