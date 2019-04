Turkey hunters donate gun safe

April 4, 2019

Clint Colosky (in the green shirt far left) of the Clare High School “Clare Clay Target” shooting team is accepting the donation of a 40 gun, gun safe from Gary Maas, Brad Davis, Carol Maas, and Mark Todd of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association. The gun safe will be used by the newly formed Clare High School “Clare Clay Target Team” to use at the Clare Rod and Gun Club.

Share This Post Tweet