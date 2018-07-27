Twenty-three attend youth police academy

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Twenty-three youngsters participated in the 15th annual Clare Youth Police Academy over the past two weeks.

The YPA is a yearly event in July and is open to both male and female students ages 11 or older.

This year’s cadets were trained in many aspects of law enforcement from driving to finger printing and first aid and instruction including public speaking, drill, physical training, emergency vehicle operation, finger printing, crime scene photography, CPR/AED training and more.

The cadet came from Lake, Coleman, Harrison, Farwell, Houghton Lake, Clare and Rockwood.

Clare Officer Brian David who headed up the academy said, “Cadets this year were given the opportunity to take a tour of Camp Grayling, and given significant presentations by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and the Clare Fire Department. Cadets were instructed on firearms safety and use, HMMWV’s (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle), and aerial reconnaissance (drones) at Camp Grayling.”

He continued, “Cadets also received instruction on fire science and proper handling of fire equipment and were given a jaws-of-life demonstration.

Representative Jason Wentworth also gave a presentation at this year’s YPA.”

During the eight days, students attended classes Monday through Thursday each week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and had a graduation ceremony on Friday, July 20th.

Officer David said, “This year’s academy received substantial support from many local residents and businesses.”

“All of the past, present and future YPA’s would not be possible without the support of local businesses,” Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said. Those helping this year included “Uncle Sam and Aunt Judy,” Owens Soft Water, JBC Golf Carts, Cops and Doughnuts, the Clare Department of Public Works, Michigan State Representative Jason Wentworth who sponsored the fee, and The Harrison Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited. He sent his thanks to all who helped with this year’s event.

The CPD was assisted this year by the Michigan State Police, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and the Clare Fire Department.