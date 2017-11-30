Two allegedly choke woman, steal weed

Michigan State Police arrested three people who they say were involved with an unarmed medical marijuana robbery in Roscommon County.

State police says Timothy Breault offered money to buy medical marijuana from a woman in Houghton Lake.

He came back with Ryan Norton to make the exchange. When the victim went to get the bag, Breault got behind her and choked her until she passed out.

When she woke up her bag of medical marijuana was missing.

State troopers found the suspects with evidence of the robbery at a home in Harrison. Breault and Norton were arrested for unarmed robbery and are now in the Roscommon County jail.

Danaka Seney was also arrested as an accessory to the robbery.