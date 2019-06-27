Two arrested for credit card fraud

June 27, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An incident on March 3rd at the Wayside Central in Mt. Pleasant has led to an investigation into reports of credit card fraud.



Mt. Pleasant officers responding to the Wayside about a stolen cell phone and credit cards. Officers were aware of other situations where suspects were stealing credit cards and using them at self-checkout lanes in local businesses.



After officers heard the call they stationed themselves outside a business and observed to men going through a self-checkout lanes and trying multiple cards.



The officers approached the pair who fled from the scene. Another suspect who remained in a vehicle was questioned and all three suspects were identified and evidence seized.



Officers and detectives linked the cell phones and credit cards to prior thefts. They were able to identify about 20 victims and the majority of the property stolen was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

Two suspects have been charged and are waiting for arraignments. The third suspect is still being sought by police.



The MPPD was assisted in the investigation by the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Intelligence Unit.

