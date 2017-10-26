Two arrested for meth

Two Gladwin men have been arrested and charged in connection with meth production at a Secord Township residence according to a release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The first man, Alex Emigh, 23, of Gladwin, was arrested October 9 when he reported to his Probation Officer. The arrest was the result of an open investigation which began in September, the release said.

Emigh was allegedly involved in the production of methamphetamine at the residence.

He was arraigned in 80th District Court for Gladwin on charges of operating a lab involving meth. His bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety/ ten percent.

Ten days after Emigh’s arrest, a second man, Scott William Gadd Sr., 38 of Gladwin, was arrested in Genesee County and transferred to Gladwin on an outstanding drug warrant. His arrest was also involved with manufacture of meth at a Secord Township residence, which he was allegedly involved in, and as a result of the investigation which began in September.

He was arraigned October 20 on the charges of manufacturing meth. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety, ten percent.