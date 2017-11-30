Two arrested on drug charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Hayes Township couple are behind bars on charges of maintaining a drug house.

November 21st, Ashley Cooper, 28, and Allen Garvin, 29, were arrested when Clare County Deputies and the K9 units, while assisting Michigan Department of Corrections parole agents, discovered a drug house at their East Oakley Home.

Officers searched the residence and found suspected heroin and narcotics in the home.

Both Cooper and Garvin were arraigned November 22 in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges made by the Clare

County Prosecutor’s office.

Cooper was charged with maintaining a drug house and her bond was set at $5,000/ten percent.

Garvin was charged with controlled substance –delivery/manufacture; three counts of controlled substance possession under 25 grams; and maintaining a drug house. His bond was set at $40,000/ten percent.

Both remain lodged at the Clare County Jail.