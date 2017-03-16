Two car accident kills one

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 70-year-old Crystal man may face charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of 46-year-old Duane Rickman of Winn last Sunday.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the two-car accident happened around 3:13 p.m. March 12 on Blanchard Road in Lincoln Township when the Oldsmobile driven by the Crystal man crossed the center line and side swiped the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Rickman.

Rickman reportedly lost control, went into the ditch and swerved back into the road where it rolled several times. Rickman was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced “deceased” at the scene by medical personnel.

The Crystal man was not injured, but was arrested at the scene for operating while impaired, causing death, Main’s release said. The release said a report had been filed with the 76th District Prosecuting Attorney’s office for operating while impaired, causing death.

When Main released the victim’s name, he said the Crystal man had been released before an arraignment pending blood tests.

Isabella deputies were assisted at the scene by the Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, the Department of natural Resources and Mobile medical Response Ambulance Service.