Two charged for Harrison armed robbery at Sunrise

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Saginaw man and woman were arrested and arraigned for armed robbery at the First and Main (Sunrise) gas station in Harrison Monday. Clare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 3:26 a.m. January 16 and told by a clerk at the gas station that she had just been robbed at gun point by what she believed to be a male subject.

Rodney Milton, 19 and Kayla Young, 18, were arrested shortly after the incident after they fled when a deputy attempted to stop their vehicle. The two were in a vehicle heading west on M61 when the deputy spotted them. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped up while police began a pursuit. The vehicle turned south on Harding Avenue and stopped near Clarence. The two were taken into custody without incident, a press release said.

The release from Sheriff John Wilson said an unknown amount of cash was recovered from the vehicle along with a handgun

and a short barreled assault rifle.

Milton was arraigned in 80th District Court Tuesday by Magistrate Karen Moore on Clare County Prosecutor authorized charges of: Robbery – Armed; Weapon – Felony Firearm; Firearms Short Barreled Shotgun/Rifle; CCW Weapon Firearms Possession loaded in or upon vehicle; Police Officer – Fleeing 4th; Possession of Marijuana; OWI – 2nd offense; and Habitual Offender – 2nd offense. His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash.

Young was arraigned by Magistrate Moore Tuesday on Clare County Prosecutor authorized charges of: Robbery – Aid & Abet; Weapon – Firearms Short Barreled Shotgun/Rifle; Weapon Firearms possession loaded in vehicle; CCW; and Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $750,000 cash. Both armed robbery and aid and abet armed robbery are felony charges with a sentence of life or any term of years. Both Milton and Young remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.