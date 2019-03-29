Two Clare County roads still closed due to flooding

March 29, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

March 15th flooding compounding spring road conditions as the heavy snows melted made some roads nearly, or completely impassable.

Now all but one of the roads that were closed have reopened, Clare Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jerry Becker posted Wednesday.

Becker posted that Harding from Lily Lake to Clarence and Clarence from Hemlock to Bringold, both in Greenwood Township, were still closed.

He added that Cornwell (north of Browns) in Hatton and Arthur Townships is now open; Hoover from Monroe to M-61 in Arthur Township has reopened; Partridge/Pine road in Winterfield Township is now open; and Harrison from Gladwin to Monroe in Hatton Township has reopened.

Becker had reported on March 15th that 94 roads in Clare County were washed out or damaged and were either fully or partially closed.