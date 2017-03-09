Two die when tree falls on moving car

On March 8, 2017 approximately 4:25 pm, troopers from the Michigan State Police, Mount Pleasant Post responded to a single motor vehicle crash on M-115 Hwy near the Clare/Osceola County Line.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound when a large tree was blown over by high winds onto the roof of the vehicle as it drove by.

Both occupants, 20-year- old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, and 23-year- old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Mobile Medical Response, and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.