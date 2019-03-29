Two Farwell 5th-graders perform with national choir

March 29, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Anna Van Buskirk and Asher Yarhouse, both 5th grade students at Farwell Middle School, traveled to Columbus, Ohio this weekend to participate in the

Organization of American Kodaly Educators (OAKE) National Conference Children’s Choir with music students from all over the country.

Anna and Asher, both choir students of Music Teacher Melissa Sapienza since 2014, were among over 1,500 youngsters who auditioned last November for the choirs. In an interview after the youngsters were selected, Sapienza said, “It is a great honor for our kids to be accepted into such a wonderful and diverse ensemble.”

“The OAKE National Choirs are made up of students from across the country,” Sapienza said. “This year a record number of students auditioned for the choirs.”

“OAKE was founded in 1975 to serve as a meeting place for music educators who embrace the Kodaly Concept of Music Education,” Sapienza said. “It draws its membership from educators of all levels, public and private, students, administrators, and others who share in its support and promotion. OAKE’s mission is to support music education of the highest quality, promote universal music literacy and lifelong music making, and preserved the musical heritage of the people of the United States of America through education, artistic performance, advocacy and research…”

The OAKE National Conference takes place each year in a different city in the U.S. There are four audition-based OAKE National Conference Choirs, each led by a nationally renowned conductor, each one for a different age group of singers.

Ann and Asher performed Saturday, March 23rd on the campus of Ohio State University, under the direction of conductor Nyssa Brown, elementary music teacher at the American School of The Hague in the Netherlands.

Anna and Asher, along with their parents (Bryce and Kate Van Buskirk, and Nathan and Rachelle Yarhouse), would like to thank Melissa Wakeley-Sapienza, music teacher and choir director at Farwell Area Schools, for providing them this amazing opportunity and for her support and instruction in the months leading up to their performance.