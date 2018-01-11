Two found passed out with meth lab

Saturday morning, January 7th at 3:20 a.m., a Clare County deputy was dispatched to the intersection of South Clare Avenue and Mannsiding Road to

investigate a report of a vehicle parked in the intersection with two men who appeared to have passed out in the vehicle.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a black Mercury Cougar in the intersection and two men in the vehicle still apparently passed out. When he attempted to wake the driver, Mark Caplan, 24 of Gladwin, the man “became combative,” a release from the CCSD said.

When the deputy was able to restrain Caplan, his passenger, identified as Samuel Polen, 38 of Harrison, got out and ran toward the deputy.

The officer was able to contain both men until help arrived, the release said.

The following investigation revealed a mobile methamphetamine lab in the vehicle, meth components, and packaged narcotics. Later investigators found that the vehicle had been taken from a residence in Harrison without permission.

Both men were lodged in the Clare County Jail.

On January 8th, both men were arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office.

Caplan was charged with controlled substance – operating a lab, second offense; controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine; unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle; resisting and obsturction; controlled substance, use of methamphetamine; 4th offense habitual offender. His bond was set at $120,000/cash, 10 percent. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Polen was arraigned on charges of controlled substance, operating a lab, second offense; controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine, second offense; controlled substance – use of methamphetamine, second offense. His bond was set at $120,000 cash/ten percent. He remains lodged in the Jail.