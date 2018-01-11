Two from Lake killed in car crash

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Maxine Mariann Joseph, 68 of Lake, and her front seat passenger Gary William Carr, 70 of Lake, died following a three car crash in Osceola County’s Lincoln Township early Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post said Joseph was driving an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, which had stopped at the sign on the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and 11 Mile Road, when she pulled out across Mackinaw Trail into the path of a northbound 2007 Dodge Caliber. When the vehicles crashed they struck a 2009 Chevy Aveo that was stopped in the westbound lane of 11 Mile Road.

Troopers were called to the scene at 12:56 p.m.

Joseph died at the scene. Her passenger, Carr, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Spectrum Reed City Hospital by Osceola County Emergency Medical Services. He died a short time after his arrival at the hospital, the release said.

Two occupants from the other two vehicles involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital by EMS. They were treated and released.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Lincoln Township Fire Rescue and EMS.

The accident is still under investigation.