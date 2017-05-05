Two hundred walk/run for veterans

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

The weather was chilly and windy but with the compassion and warmth in the hearts of the community that rallied together in honor of Spc. Robert Friese, made the event more special than ever.

This past Saturday, April 29th 2017, marked the 6th annual Freedom Run/Walk in honor and memory of Spc. Robert Friese.

Spc. Robert Friese was a 2007 graduate of Harrison High School. He was a son, brother, husband, father and hero twice over to all in the community.

April 29th was the actual anniversary date that Spc. Robert Friese ultimately lost his life for our great country. The actual date this year coincided with the Freedom 5K Run/ Walk event.

The morning started off with remaining registrations for the Run/Walk from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.

The race began at 10 am. Awards were given out for (Top Male/Female) overall finishers, (Top Master Group) (over 50) and for (Each age group), awards were not given for the 3 mile walk.

Kevin Spicer-Torres came in first place (Top Male) at 17.57.966, (Top Female) Carol Taylor- came in at 24.10.759 and (Top Master Group) Bill Walraven, came in at 24.29.600.

Over 200 registered participants joined in the Freedom 5K Run/Walk event in honor of Spc. Robert Friese.

This year, Spc. Robert Friese’s brother, Doug Friese, flew in (while still on active duty) to be a part of this special day and he joined the Friese family on stage during the ceremony before the race.

“I am honored to be a part of this special event, and I get emotional each year I stand up here” said, Renee Haley, (Director of Veteran’s Services of Clare County) during the ceremony speeches.

The Friese family also unveiled a bench made up in honor of Spc. Robert Friese. The memoriam bench sits to the left side of the Veteran’s Freedom Park main building.

State Representative, Jason Wentworth and Speaker of the House of Michigan, Tom Leonard, were guests during this year’s Freedom 5K Run/Walk.

Both took turns speaking on topics of the community, the Freedom event, our Veterans and our great state of Michigan. After the ceremony, they took a tour of the Veteran’s Freedom Park and surrounding area.