Two injured in rollover

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



A Shepherd man and two women were seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon when the Pontiac Grand Prix they were riding in rolled in a single car accident.

According to a release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, the driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Huber, also of Shepherd, was arguing with passengers Laura Soderquist, 52 and Bobbi Huber, 35, when she became distracted and ran off the roadway. She attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway, but apparently over corrected and the vehicle rolled over.

The accident happened at Wise and Millbrook Roads in Chippewa Township around 6:37 p.m. March 14.

Soderquist, who was a rear seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle. She was air lifted by Flight Care to MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland with an apparent head injury.

Both Kaitlyn and Bobbie Huber sustained multiple injuries in the crash, Main’s release said.

They were transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

Main said distracted driving and seat belt use were factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.