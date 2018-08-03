Two vehicle freeway accident injures one

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Williamston man, Peter Cohl, 72, was hospitalized July 26th, following a two vehicle accident on northbound US-127 at the south end of Harrison in Hayes Township.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s office said a 73-year-old Tecumseh woman driving a silver Mercury sedan, Ellen Ketola, was northbound on the freeway and attempting to change lanes. She didn’t see Williamston who was driving a white Cadillac sedan.

The release said Ketola over corrected and lost control forcing Cohl to leave the roadway.

Cohl was taken to the hospital for injuries from the accident.

Ellen Ketola and her husband John Ketola, 75, who was a passenger, were not injured.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Harrison City Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and Fox’s Towing.

The accident is still under investigation.