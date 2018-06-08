Two women charged for killing dog

June 8, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

What started as a domestic dispute between two women in Clare April 20th, ended up with them killing a dog.

Clare City officers were called between 6 and 7 p.m. by a neighbor about a “suspicion situation.” K-9 Officer Tom Francisco responded to an apartment in the 300 block of 4th Street in Clare, meeting Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson at the scene.

According to a release from Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory, the incident started out as a domestic dispute between Heather Adame, 24, and her girlfriend, Bridgett Cecil 20, both of Clare. The altercation caused the dog to become excited. Allegedly the women thought the dog’s excitement was aggression and killed the animal, a pitbull mix.

Gregory said there hadn’t been any reports of the dog acting in an aggressive manner previously. A second dog in the home that wasn’t harmed, was removed by animal control officers.

The two women were arrested last week after a more than month long investigation, Gregory said.

Both women were arraigned in 80th District Court April 21st, Gregory said.

Clare County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Elisia Schwarz charged Adame and Cecil each with one count of killing/torturing an animal, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison, and one count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days.

Bond for each of the two women was set at $80,000/10 percent cash or surety.

Adame is scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 14th at 9 a.m. and a preliminary exam on June 21st at 10 a.m. Court dates have not been set for Cecil.