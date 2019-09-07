Two-year-old fire victim identified

September 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mt. Pleasant Police Department Detectives worked with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department to determine this was an accidental fire which claimed the life of 2-year-old, Arthur Hughes.



The youngster was officially identified this week, according to a press update from Mt. Pleasant Police Department Public Information Officer Autume Balcom on Wednesday.



Mt Pleasant Fire fighters and Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the scene at 404 South Bradley Street around 6:06 p.m. August 16th.



Police officers and Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to get inside the burning home. They were unable to enter due to “heavy smoke and flames,” an earlier release from the MPPD said.



The baby’s body was discovered when firefighters were able to enter the trailer. The autopsy revealed smoke and soot inhalation as the cause of death.

Share This Post Tweet