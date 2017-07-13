Two youngsters missing in MP

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mt. Pleasant Police reported Tuesday that they were looking for two juveniles, Adrianna Terrill-Leather, 15, and her brother Ashton Terrill-Leathers, 12, who reportedly ran away from home together Tuesday morning.

According to police their mother said the two left home in the 300 block of Andre Street between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m., following an argument between one of the siblings and the mother, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Brown.

The children reportedly took a large amount of clothing with them.

Brown said there is no reason to believe foul play was involve and asked the community to help locate the two.

Adrianna is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. Ashton is also 5 foot 2 inches with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information or who might see them is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police at (989)779-5100 or Isabella County Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.