Ultralight crashes into trees, pilot okay

May 18, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Sunday wasn’t such a great day for flying for one ultralight pilot.

Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker reported that, “At 7:13PM May 13th, it was reported to Clare County Central Dispatch that a ‘Powered Parachute’ type

ultralight aircraft had crashed into the trees near Townline Lake Road just East of Rodgers Ave. in Clare County’s Hamilton Township.”

Becker said responders were dispatched to the scene and found the pilot uninjured, but still strapped into the aircraft, which was hanging from tree branches.

The pilot was able to extricate himself with some assistance from first responders.

On scene were the Harrison Community Fire Department and the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

Photo courtesy of J. Becker