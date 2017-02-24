Undersheriff says stay off ice

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski has one strong piece of advise for anyone thinking of venturing on the ice that may still exist on area lakes:

Don’t even try it.

The recent unseasonably warm weather has made ice extremely risky or nonexistent this week. “Our thoughts are this time of year that we don’t recommend them go on the ice,” Miedzianowski said. “It’s too risky. We’ve had a couple of sleds go through the ice while it was colder.

“You look at the roads, peoples’ yards and fields and that gives you a pretty good feel. I wouldn’t tell anybody to go out on the lake right now. It might be pushing it but I wouldn’t do it. I like to go on the side of precaution. You can’t always see a crack until you get up close.”

Ice surfaces were relatively thick and safe a few weeks ago. But as in most winters, the surfaces of the ice can deteriorate in a matter of days depending on change in temperatures.