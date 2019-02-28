Union Twp. assault leads to stabbing

February 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Union Township domestic assault between two men, a 27-year-old, and his 23-year-old partner led to the older man being stabbed and slashed and his partner, Deshonta Dupree, arrested on charges of felony assault with a weapon.

Police were called to 3400 East Deerfield Road in Isabella County’s Union Township Saturday at 2:34 a.m. and found the 27-year-old bleeding from several severe, but non-life-threatening stab wounds to his head, arms and hands from a kitchen knife. He was transported to a local emergency room by Mobile Medical Response ambulance service with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

During an interview deputies learned from Dupree that the 27-year-old man had assaulted him earlier by strangling him three separate times to the point where he couldn’t breathe. Reportedly that is when the Dupree went to the kitchen and got the knife which he used to stab the older man.

Dupree was arraigned in Isabella County Court on the charges. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.