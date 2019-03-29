UP artist to be featured at Northern Tradition

March 29, 2019

Mid Michigan College is excited to announce Robin Murray as the featured artist for its annual fundraiser, A Northern Tradition, planned for Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare. As the featured artist for A Northern Tradition, Robin Murray created an original painting that each ticketholder will receive as a numbered and signed print.

Born in 1986, Robin Murray lives in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and is a self-taught realism artist. From a young age, he was taught to appreciate nature

and enjoyed observing wildlife in its natural habitat, especially while alongside his grandfather. With no formal education in art, Murray gives credit to his father who he says “served as his greatest teacher.” He enjoys painting using various mediums, especially oils, and has been accepted into many prestigious artist groups such as the Society of Animal Artists, Birds in Art, and Artist’s for Conservation.

In 2015 he tested his abilities and entered Art Prize of Grand Rapids, an art competition judged and viewed by 500,000 people. His piece American Icons, an 8’ x 12’ painting depicting a standoff between wolves and a grizzly bear, earned him a top 5 spot in the 2D People’s Choice category.

”I cannot remember a time when I haven’t been interested in nature. It has always captured me, and in turn, I do my best to capture it. As a child I can remember carrying around my Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds of North America identifying and sketching as I went. I strive to use my art as a voice for those who cannot speak our language, and to portray the majestic beauty of our planet and its wildlife,” shared Murray.

Tickets are now available for A Northern Tradition, Mid Michigan College’s annual fundraiser, which is planned for April 14 at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare. Last year, more than 750 people attended the event, helping the College raise over $100,000 to support student scholarships, enhanced educational opportunities, improved facilities, and programs for local youth. More than $1.6 million has been raised by this event in the last 17 years.

Each $50 ticket, provides the attendee with a $25 gift certificate to Jay’s Sporting Goods, a commemorative art print, and a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Jay’s. Many area restaurants also plan to be in attendance serving free appetizers and desserts, and a number of interesting demonstrations, from live music to fly tying, make it an evening to remember.

For more information about A Northern Tradition, visit midmich.edu/ant or contact Scott Mertes at smertes@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6622 x230.