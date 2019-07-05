USDA announces. $1.4 million loan for Clare water system

July 5, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a press release last week, Congressman John Moolenaar reported that The United States Department of Agriculture announced a $1.4 million loan for the City of Clare to be used for replacing iron removal pressure filters, installing high service pumps and other miscellaneous improvements to the [City’s] system.



The City Commission will be required to authorize acceptance of the USDA loan.



City Manager Ken Hibl said Monday, “As indicated in the press release, we’ll be receiving a $1.4M loan from USDA with an interest rate of 2-1/8% and a 40-year term. We will use the funds for critically-needed upgrades to our water treatment plant – the most crucial being the replacement of three iron removal filters. Bids close on Jul 2nd, so we plan to present the bids to the City Commission for approval at their Jul 15th meeting. The project is scheduled to commence as soon as possible after bid approval (but we anticipate a six to eight week delivery time on the new filter tanks) and completion by year-end.”



He continued, “We still have to go thru the formal process of loan (bond approval). The bids for the project are due tomorrow [Tuesday]. They will be reviewed by USDA and our engineer. If they both give us the thumbs up, we will likely ask the City Commission to approve the bids at their July 15th meeting. We’ll forward that approval to USDA, and if they give us the thumbs up, we’ll likely ask the Commission to approve the bonds/loan at one of the August meetings (hopefully, the August 5th meeting).



At the first February meeting, the City submitted two applications to the United States Department of Agriculture. The first, a project loan application, was for a loan to fund critical system improvements at the City’s water plant and to drill a new public water well. The second, a project grant application, was for grant funding to drill two new wells for two that are located in the Environmental Protections Agency Super Fund Site.



Monday Hibl said, “The second grant was intended to replace our two public wells that lie within the EPA Super Fund site. We did not move forward with that grant application as we were advised by USDA staff that we likely would not be able to meet the qualification criteria (poverty).”



Moolenaar’s press release last week said that “the United States Department of Agriculture [also] announced new grants for water infrastructure investments in two communities in the Fourth District.”



The department announced a $2.4 million grant and a $1.3 million loan for Nottawa Township in Isabella County to construct a sewer collection system. Earlier in the week, the USDA announced a $4 million grant for the Gladwin County Road Commission.



Moolenaar said, “Congratulations to Clare and Nottawa Township on applying for and being awarded this funding that will improve sanitation and drinking water in their communities. I encourage community leaders in our district to apply for federal funding and I will continue to support federal investments that benefit mid Michigan residents through my work on the House Appropriations Committee.”

