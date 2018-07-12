UW seeks volunteers

July 12, 2018

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is looking to recruit volunteers in Clare and Gladwin Counties. If you or anyone you know – kids, teens, grandparents, people building resumes, church family, neighbors – want to help volunteer please call us or email us with your contact information. There are so many meaningful ways to participate in your community, such as reading to children, helping get kids active, helping youth find jobs, helping with our golf outing this fall, etc., this is the perfect opportunity.

If anyone has any questions, or would like more information about United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties, please call 989-386-6015; or email me at sblock@unitedwaycgc.org.