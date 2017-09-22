Vehicle breakdown leads to meth arrests

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A vehicle breakdown on Athey Road, south of Cranberry Lake Road, led to the arrest of a Harrison man and Gladwin woman for a mobile meth lab and possession of meth.

Geoffrey Slade, 33, of Harrison and Angela Levasseur, 39, of Gladwin were arrested.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to the scene September 14 at 9:51 p.m. when a caller said a man had come to their home requesting help and saying his vehicle had broken down.

Deputies responding to the call found two vehicles on Athey Road and observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia near the center console of one of the vehicles. Slade and Levasseur turned over a foil packet to officers which contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle revealed a one-pot meth lab.

A team from the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) was called to the scene and confirmed the meth

lab. The BAYANET tem handled the disposal of the hazardous materials.

Slade and Levasseur were arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges issued by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office including violation of controlled substance, operating/maintaining a lab with hazardous waste and controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine. Slade also was charged as a habitual offender, 3rd offense.

Slade’s bond was set at $80,000 cash/surety/ten percent. Levasseur’s bond was set at $70,000 cash/surety/ten percent.