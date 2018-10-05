Veit’s Rottweilers win REVIEW contest

October 5, 2018

The third annual Clare County Review’s Cutest Pet Contest is over once again and we would like to announce the top three winners this year.

Taking first place with the title of the “Cutest Pet” photo with the most number of “likes” (162) out of the 274 entries in the contest were Rottweilers Bronx and Maxwell. Their “Mom” is Abby Jane Veit, who will be award a first place certificate and a photo session with Amber Hart.

The second place winner, collecting 148 likes is Sophie, a Pomeranian who belongs to Christi Rudoni. She gets a second place certificate and a gift basket full of toys and treats.

Taking third place in this year’s contest with 98 likes is Rinaldo, a Neapolitan Mastiff owned by Nichole Carlstrom. Along with a certificate for third place, Nichole will get a $15 gift card to Family Farm and Home.

Congratulations to this years top three “cutest pets” from all of us at the Review!