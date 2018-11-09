Veterans Day discounts and deals

November 9, 2018

If you map out your discounts right, you could eat free all day on Veterans Day and the day after, in between shopping for some deals and booking some discounted travel.

Since Veterans Day falls on Sunday, it’s also observed on Monday, Nov. 12, as a day off for many. So as you make your plans, pay attention to the date the discount or deal is being offered. Also, some are not limited to this weekend.

Discounts and freebies are plentiful, and we’ve collected some to get you started. We know that military discounts are not what Veterans Day is really about; most of these businesses say it’s just their way of offering a small token of their appreciation of your service.

You shouldn’t feel compelled to buy extra stuff to get the freebie or discount.

Before you head over to that favorite eatery to get the discount or freebie, save yourself some frustration with a little planning:

Remember that “free” isn’t always completely free. The free meal doesn’t always include a beverage, for instance, so be prepared to pay for that and other extras.

Always call ahead to your local restaurant or business to make sure they’re participating in any national programs. Double-check what they’re offering, and ask if there are limited hours or quantities. Always confirm what proof of service they require.

Most of these offers apply to service members past and present, not just those currently serving on active duty…. but not all offers. Be sure you are eligible and you have the required identification or paperwork.

Most restaurant deals are dine-in only. When you arrive, let your server or host know up front that you want the discount or deal.

Many discounts don’t apply to the entire party. Be sure to clarify whether family members or guests are covered.

FOOD AND DRINK

Applebee’s: Get a free, full-size entrée from a special menu with eight selections, on Nov. 11 at participating restaurants. Active duty and other veterans are eligible, with proof of service such as military ID, DD-214, membership card from a veterans organization, etc. The restaurant chain’s goal is to serve 1 million free meals to veterans.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free from open to close on Nov. 11. The offer applies to burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. Active duty, Guard and Reserve members, military spouses and retirees are eligible, with valid ID. Limit one free menu item per military ID.

Little Caesars: Get a free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch combo, which includes four slices of pizza, with a 20-ounce drink, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Active duty and other veterans are eligible, with proof of service such as military ID, DD-214 or an ID card with veteran designation.

Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer (six choices) or dessert (five choices) from a special menu on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12. Active duty, Guard and Reserve and other veterans are eligible with proof of service.

RETAIL

Tractor Supply Company: Get a 15 percent discount of entire purchase on Nov. 11. Active duty and other veterans, with military ID or proof of service, and their dependents are eligible. The company has more than 1,750 locations nationwide, offering a variety of products for caring for home, land, pets and animals.

SERVICES

American Family Care: Get a free flu shot on Nov. 11. Available to veterans with proof of service.

Ancestry.com: Through Nov. 12, the collection of more than 250 million military records will be available for free to the public, not just Ancestry members. The collection includes draft cards, service records and prisoner and casualty lists.