Veterans Day events planned

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Several events are planned in the area in honor of Veterans’ Day.

On Friday November 10, 2017, Clare High School will be hosting its annual Veterans Day program. The central theme of the program will be an opportunity to say “thank you” to those who have served. It is also an opportunity to showcase student’s talents while honoring our veterans.

The program is for all area veterans of active and reserve military service and their guests. The program will begin at 9:00 am on Friday, November 10th in the high school gymnasium and will last approximately one hour. The program will include presentations by the Clare High School Band and student vocalists. Refreshments and an art show in the high school commons will immediately follow the program.

In Harrison, on November 11, at 11 a.m. (rain or shine) the Clare County Veterans Service will hold a special ceremony at the Veterans Freedom Park, at 220 West Main Street in Harrison.

Immediately following the service, the public is invited to a special luncheon at the VFW Post 1075 in Harrison (across from the Dairy Queen).

The Clare County Veterans Service will also host a Veterans Day Program at the Harrison High School on Monday, November 13 at 1 p.m.

All veterans will be honored and the public is encouraged to attend. There will be local speakers, Harrison High School alumni veterans and music by the Harrison High/Middle School Band.

Refreshments will be provided immediately following the program.

In Farwell on November 11th at 11 a.m. The Clare-Gladwin American Legion Post 558 and Farwell VFW will hold a special ceremony at the Farwell Village Park (always held at 11 a.m. on the 11th of November because 11-11-11 honors the day the Armistice was signed).

The event will feature the presentation of wreaths, remarks from area veterans, an honorary 21 gun rifle salute and the playing of ‘Taps’.

Following the ceremony in the Village Park, all veterans and the public are invited to a luncheon at the American Legion Post at 400 East Ludington Driver on the east side of Farwell with a special menu featuring chipped beef (SOS).