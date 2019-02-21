VFW fire causes damage to Clare facility

February 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare firemen were called to the Clare Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5738 at 145 Wilcox Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Monday for the report of a “small fire on the exterior of the building,” Clare Chief Jim Chapman said.

“About a six foot area of the siding on the south side of the building near the ground was on fire,” he said. “We believe it may have been electrical in nature. They had been having problems with their phones and cable TV for three days.”

He said there was no structural damage to the building and no injuries. There was minor smoke damage and minor water damage from a damaged water line.

Chapman estimated the damage at $10,000. He said the building is insured.