VFW Post 1075 seeks members to form auxiliary

Members of VFW post 1075 Harrison have been approached by numerous people interested in forming an auxiliary. The post is very open to this and would like to hear from any community members interested in joining.

A few years ago, attendees of the VFW National Convention decided that there would no longer be divided auxiliaries, men and women, but a combined auxiliary to form an active solid foundation of one. Per Department of Michigan VFW auxiliary, “we are an organization consisting of husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, grandfathers, grandmothers, grandsons and granddaughters of their VFW-eligible veteran. We believe in Americanism, which has been defined as an unfailing love of country; loyalty to its institutions and ideals, eagerness to defend it against all enemies, undivided allegiance to the flag, and a desire to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and posterity. We serve and support the veterans, active duty soldiers and their families of the United States. For, they are the ones that put their lives on the line to allow us the daily freedoms we enjoy.”

Auxiliary members must be citizens of the United States or a United States National, and at least 16 years old. Family members through marriage or adoption are considered the same as biological parents, children, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren. Proof of service of their VFW-eligible veteran is required for eligibility and must be obtained by the applicant.

Formation of this proposed Auxiliary will take work and dedication. There will be monthly meetings, officer elections, Aprogram participation and an on- going support with members of VFW post 1075.

If you are interested in potentially being part of this formation or have any questions please contact vfwpost1075@gmail.com or by phone at (989) 802-1810.