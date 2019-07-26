Vietnam era vets now recognized for service

July 26, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“Clare County Vietnam Era veterans, regardless of their branch of service or where they were stationed, are now being recognized for their service to the United States,” Veteran’s Director Karl Hauser said Wednesday.



The Clare County Veteran’s Affairs Office was recently approved as a Commemorative Partner for the recognition by the U.S. Department of Defense’s USA Vietnam War Commemoration program, which began in 2012.



As a lasting memento of the Nation’s gratitude, the Commemoration designed a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin for Commemorative Partners to present along with an accompanying Commemorative Certificate to each eligible veteran who served, regardless of duty station, during the Vietnam War period.



Hauser said he has already had about 20 veterans come and get their certification and button. “I hope to run out of the awards,” he said. “I can get as many as I need.”



He didn’t have a number for the amount of veterans who served from November of 1955 to May of 1975, but he said, “According to Veteran’s Administration statistics, there are about 2,600 veterans from all wars in Clare County.”



He said in a 9&10 interview, “I hope it gives them some validation that service was not in vain. It was not forgotten. It took a while for the rest of the country to come around to realize that these guys whether they’re drafted or volunteered, took on a very tough job,”



As of December 2018 national Commemorative Partners have helped communities publicly and individually thank 2.3 million Vietnam veterans and their families during more than 15 thousand ceremonies. Additionally, more than 11 thousand local, state and national organizations have partnered with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration program to assist the nation in honoring 6.4 million living Vietnam veterans and the 9 million families of those who served. On March 28, 2017, the president signed into law The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, joining six other military national holidays.



March 29 was chosen to be celebrated in perpetuity because March 29, 1973 was the day Military Assistance Command Vietnam was deactivated. November 1, 1955 coincides with the official designation of Military Assistance Advisory Group – Vietnam (MAAG-V).The Commemoration’s primary objective, as penned by Congress, is to thank and honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation. The Commemoration recognizes all who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location.



Commemorative Partners, including Clare County Veterans Services, are local, state and national organizations, businesses, corporations and governmental agencies that have committed to conducting commemorative events or activities, and those who meet with veterans on a regular basis, in cities and towns all across America.



Hauser encouraged any and all veterans from the 20-year era to come in and be presented with their certificate and pin honoring their service to the country. Veterans are asked to stop by the Veterans Services office on the second floor of the Clare County Building during regular business hours to receive their pin and certificate. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 – 4:30 and closed for lunch from noon-1:00 each day.



For more information, contact: Karl Hauser Phone: (989) 539-3273 [7/2/2019] Email: hauserk@clareco.net

