Volunteers clean Hamilton Twp. trails

June 29, 2018

Three years ago, volunteers from Hamilton Township with assistance from the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources conducted a cleanup of dump sites on state land off Mostetler Road. Most of the dumping was along two-tracks back in the woods, even though motor vehicles were prohibited in that area. Sadly, more dump sites in the same area have occurred in the intervening years, so Father’s Day Sunday, volunteers again got together to tackle the debris. In under three hours, the enthusiastic and hard-working crew of seven under the leadership of Stephanie Hoyle, AmeriCorps member with the Gladwin DNR Field Office, cleaned 1.2 miles of roads removing approximately 20 cubic yards of trash, including a sofa, 14 tires, carpeting, shingles, bags of household rubbish, and commercial light fixtures.

Volunteers included: Emily Branigan, Mark Janeczko, Marty Johnson, Jeremiah Last, Diane Miller, Kevin Spencer-Torres, and Melissa Townsend. Mark Janeczko, who has taken part in both cleanups said he was happy to see young people show up to clean the community and county. Hoyle added that, “Everyone worked as a team and we could not have done it without the volunteers. Thanks to them, this area can remain beautiful.”

Maybe it’s accurate to say that thanks to them this area is again beautiful. Whether it remains that way is up to the individuals who have trashed our state lands and made the cleanups necessary.

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs, made up of three primary programs that each take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters, and more.