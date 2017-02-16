Vote for Visitor’s Guide cover photo

By Sherry Landon

The past couple of months the Clare County Review was looking for pictures to grace the cover of our 2017 Annual Business and Visitor Guide.

To collect some pictures we held a photo contest. Area amateur photographers could submit up to 3 photos that reflected life or scenes in Clare County and surrounding areas. During the completion we had 19 entries.

It was a difficult task but we narrowed it down to three options. Candice Cutlip with Sunset on the Lake, Ellen Fordos with Tip Toe through the Tulips and John Silvestros with A road less Traveled.

We would like our readers to help us choose which photo will appear on the cover of The Mid Michigan Business and Visitor Guide. To help us we will be holding a voting period from February 17th through February 28. 2017. To Vote you can go to our Facebook page and vote on our poll, email us at ccr.mpe.edition@gmail.com or just give us a call at 989-386-4414. You can also send in your choice by regular snail mail, just send to 105 W. Fourth Street, Clare, Michigan 48617.

Good luck to our final three and thank you to all who submitted, Clare County has some great things to see!