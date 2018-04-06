Wait a minute! This is Spring?

April 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Old Man Winter simply does not want to give up this year.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought a storm to mid-Michigan that featured freezing rain, snow, sleet along with thunder and lightning.

The storm closed nearly 180 schools across mid and northern Michigan and dropped from 2 to 8 inches of snow with more falling in the northern third of the mitt.

Sixteen schools were closed in the area from Shepherd to Harrison and from Evart to Beaverton. A Roscommon post reported six inches while four were measured just east of Clare.

Although the storm came as a surprise to many in the area, it’s actually pretty common to see snowstorms in April. According to a 2016 article on WNEM, we see an average of at least two days with at least one inch of accumulation and an average of five or six days with a trace of snow.

Gaylord averages 2.8 days with 6.3 inches of accumulation while Houghton Lake averages 1.6 days and 2.6 inches of snow in April.

This year has gone beyond that. MLive reported one to two inches in the southern part of the storm area with seven inches farther north.

Wednesday morning in Clare the snow was already beginning to melt although AccuWeather predicted from two to four more inches on Thursday and Friday, with temperature lows from 15 to 24 degrees and highs from 34 to 36 degrees for the weekend.

The good news is that the high temperatures are expected to range from 38 to 54 degrees next week and typically the weather will continue to warm up by the second half of the month.

Of course this wonderful state of Michigan has seen snow as late as May. More than an inch of snow fell on May 9, 1923 when a snowstorm dumped nine inches of snow in Saginaw and a foot of snow in Saginaw.