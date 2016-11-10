Walmart cancels liquor license, but say they still plan to build

By Pat Maurer

A tip from a Review reader this week led to the discovery that Walmart officials have cancelled the purchase of a liquor license for the proposed Clare Supercenter.

Clare City Manager Ken Hibl said he had also heard the rumor and planned to contact Walmart. “I am going to ask them, ‘If you are going to withdraw. It would be in [yours and our] best interest to let us know because of ongoing plans’.”

The corporation had pledged earnest money toward the purchase of a liquor license owned by Jon Warren of the Clare Party Store.

When contacted, Jon said he was concerned about the rumors that the company may have changed their mind about coming to Clare. “I contacted their law firm, Dykema Gossett PLLC in Lansing on a Thursday,” he said. “They returned my call Friday and said Walmart would not be building the supercenter in Clare. By Saturday, they had sent a check to me for the earnest money.”

He said he hadn’t heard anything further from the corporation or their attorneys.

Several attempts were made, by email and phone, to contact Anne Hatfield, Director of Communications for the Walmart Corporation to confirm Walmart’s change of plans. They were unsuccessful until Hatfield responded Thursday morning to a message forwarded to her through Glenn Oswald, Vice President of Marx Layne & Company in Farmington Hills.

In the email response, Hatfield said, ”At this time, we still plan to build a new store in Clare, but as our customers’ needs evolve, we want to make sure our stores meet their needs.”

Walmart first proposed the construction of the supercenter at the north end of the City in August of 2014. Plans for the supercenter were outlined in February with a tentative ground breaking in last spring and construction to begin in August. Those plans were delayed at the end of July when the corporation asked for an extension of their approved site plan.

Infrastructure permits had been pulled, but no building plan permits applied for, Hibl said. There has been visible work ongoing at the (approximate) 15 acre site on Colonville Road, which was purchased from Clare Northern Group last February. “I believe they have already made a substantial investment in this project, CNG official Steve Stark said Thursday morning.

Further information isn’t yet available, although Warren said he is sure Walmart won’t be coming to Clare.