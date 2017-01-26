Walmart shoplifters arraigned

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A request from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main last week in media and social media helped deputies identify two suspects in connection with shoplifting from Walmart January 13.

“With the help of the media and social media we received several tips” Main said earlier. “Those tips have led to the identification of both suspects, Shawn Bierschbach, 22 of Weidman and Jeremy Smith, 29, of Ionia.

Bierschbach was arraigned on one count of retail fraud, first degree; conspiracy to commit retail fraud; conspiracy to commit stolen property – receiving and concealing; larceny in a building; lying to a police officer; and stolen property – receiving and concealing.

Smith was arraigned on charges of retail fraud, first degree; conspiracy to commit retail fraud; and conspiracy to commit stolen property receiving and concealing.

A release said the two suspects had left the store with multiple items in a shopping cart without paying for them. Store personnel saw them putting items into the trunk of a black, or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix. When the men saw that they were being observed they left some of the item and fled. Main said that the items left in the cart were valued at about $200.