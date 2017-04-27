Warner, Huang tops at CHS

The faculty and staff of Clare High School are proud to announce the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2017. This year’s valedictorian is Thaddeus Warner with a 4.0 high school GPA and an SAT score of 1420. This year’s salutatorian is Christine Huang. She has achieved a high school GPA of 3.97 with an SAT score of 1300.

Thaddeus, known by his peers as “Poe,” is the son of Joel and Regina Warner. While attending Clare High School, Thaddeus has been involved in track and played on Clare’s soccer team for three years. He loves playing soccer and, “… can’t think of a better group of guys.” He has also participated in Business Professionals of America, Quiz Bowl, and Science Olympiad over the past four years. While participating in all these activities, Thad has also found time to participate in Clare High School’s Drama program. He stated he is “super excited to perform the musical ‘Give My Regards to Broadway’.” Thad is also a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Jack Pine All Academic First Team. He has actively dual enrolled in college classes to challenge his education and abilities.

This fall Thad plans to attend Central Michigan University hoping to obtain a double major in Computer Science and

Mathematics. He then plans to pursue a doctorate from the University of Michigan. He dreams of working in the research field to help solve many of the technological problems that exist in our world today. Thad’s favorite quote is, “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”

Christine Huang is the daughter of Juan Fang Chen and Yi Ke Huang. She moved here her sophomore year and has had to learn to adapt and thrive in different environments due to their family business, China King, where she has worked since she was very young. She has also been part of the Clare High School track program for three years helping them to earn Conference, Regional and Team State Championships in 2016.

Christine’s academics have made her a part of the National Honor Society and the Jack Pine Conference All Academic First Team. She is also the recipient of an All-State Academic Award. Christine currently has 36 college credits that will transfer to Grand Valley State University’s Honor Program in the fall where she will pursue a major in Health Science and minor in Biology. Her ultimate goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant.

Dancing, exercising and eating to relieve stress, Christine lives by the motto, “Every day may not be good, but there’s always something good in every day.”

Rounding off the remaining top ten for Clare High School’s graduating class of 2017 are: Kate Grove, Carea Mullin, Lauryn Fairchild, Jerry Medford, Makenzie Harmon, Hannah David, Ruth Mooketsi and Jasmine Harper.