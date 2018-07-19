Washburn charged with embezzling $20K +

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Melissa Washburn, 46 of Farwell, was charged with one count of embezzlement from the Clare Moose Lodge on July 10th, after a months-long investigation according to information from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

The investigation started last December and Washburn was arrested last week.

According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted December 12th about the embezzlement. During the lengthy investigation, deputies learned that over $20,000 had been taken from the club.

She was arraigned July 13th in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell.

The charge was for embezzlement of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a felony punishable by up to ten years and/or a $15,000 fine (or three times the amount embezzled whichever is greater).

She is accused of embezzling from the Moose Lodge from approximately 2005 to 2017 while she worked there as a bartender and bar manager.

A report on 9 & 10 news said Washburn was accused of embezzling more than $35,000 from the Clare Moose.

Her bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety/ten percent and she was ordered to have no contact with the Clare Moose Lodge. She posted bond on July 14th and was released.

Washburn is scheduled for a probable cause conference on July 26th and a preliminary examination on August 1st, Ambrozaitis said.