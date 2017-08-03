Washington Rd ditch excavated

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Flooding shouldn’t be as much of an issue on Washington Road when the rain “comes down in buckets” again.

County Drain Commissioner Carl Parks explained the ongoing “maintenance job” on Washington Road adjacent to the Clare Municipal Airport this week.

He said the Jordon Drain which extends across the airport property and down the north side of Washington is being cleaned out. “Other than a minor cleanup a few years ago, it hasn’t been touched since 1918,” he said.

The work, underway by Dallas Shull Excavating, includes deepening the ditch and removing trees and bushes and filled in dirt that have all increased the flooding across Washington Road during heavy rain storms.

About a quarter of a mile is being cleaned from where the drain meets the Washington Road ditch to just east of the Crawford property and new 30 inch tubes are being installed. “The rest of the ditch to the Tobacco River doesn’t impede the water flow,” Parks said.